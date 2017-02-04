Leuer scored 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Friday's 116-108 win over the Timberwolves.

After shooting 16 percent and scoring eight points over his last two games, Leuer responded by shooting 50 percent en route to his highest scoring output on the season. We'll see if he is able to keep the momentum going Saturday against the Pacers in the second game of a back-to-back set.