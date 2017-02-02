Leuer produced two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Leuer was not effective Wednesday, marking the third straight game in which he scored in single-digits. In that stretch, he has managed a combined total of 16 points. Leuer only received 17 minutes, one of his lowest totals of the season. He will have a hard time being productive if he continues to receive such minutes. We'll see if he can get it turned around against the Timberwolves on Friday.

