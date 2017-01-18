Leuer (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Hawks, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Leuer has missed the last four games with a knee injury and despite optimism that he was going to be able to give it a go Wednesday, he'll now have to wait to make his return to the lineup. Look for Tobias Harris to draw another start at power forward and take on a pretty big workload. Leuer could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday's contest with the Wizards, although we should see his status update again later in the week.