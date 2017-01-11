Leuer is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee and is expected to miss the Pistons' next four games, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Leuer had already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, but it appears he'll need a decent amount of time off to make a full recovery from a bone bruise. There's reportedly no structural damage, so it's an injury that just needs rest in order to heal. That means Leuer should be sidelined for the next four games, with his first chance to return to the court being a Jan. 18 matchup with the Hawks. Tobias Harris should continue to fill in as a starter in Leuer's place and see a bigger workload, while guys like Marcus Morris and Henry Ellenson could see added minutes as well.