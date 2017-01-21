Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will play Saturday
Leuer (knee) will play Saturday against the Wizards, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.
Leuer missed the last five games with a bruised knee, but he'll return to action Saturday in a bench capacity. The Wisconsin product had moved into the starting lineup prior to the injury, and it remains to be seen whether or not he'll re-enter the lineup once he's back up to full speed.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Practices fully Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: To miss a fifth straight contest Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Game-time call Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: To miss four games with bone bruise•