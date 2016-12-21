Leuer was in a car accident earlier Wednesday, but still expects to play off the bench against the Grizzlies, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

In his update on Leuer during pregame warmups, coach Stan Van Gundy mentioned that Leuer was originally going to move into the starting lineup. However, because of the recent accident, Leuer will come off the bench and it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes were ultimately limited. That said, it sounds as if Leuer's value will be on the rise in the near future and he could jump into the starting lineup as soon as Friday's matchup the Warriors. Coach Van Gundy didn't indicate who Leuer would replace in the lineup, but it likely means a decent boost in minutes for the 27-year-old big man, who's averaged 26.6 up until this point in the season.