Leuer will start at power forward Wednesday against the Magic, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy has now decided to alternate Leuer and rookie Henry Ellenson in the starting five for the fourth straight game, which should help Leuer more than it hurts Ellenson, who will likely be in line for roughly 20 minutes off the bench. Leuer, meanwhile, played zero and four minutes while coming off the bench in two of the last three contests, compared to the 20 minutes he saw in his lone start in between Sunday against the Grizzlies.