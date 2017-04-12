Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at power forward Wednesday vs. Magic
Leuer will start at power forward Wednesday against the Magic, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.
Coach Stan Van Gundy has now decided to alternate Leuer and rookie Henry Ellenson in the starting five for the fourth straight game, which should help Leuer more than it hurts Ellenson, who will likely be in line for roughly 20 minutes off the bench. Leuer, meanwhile, played zero and four minutes while coming off the bench in two of the last three contests, compared to the 20 minutes he saw in his lone start in between Sunday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will be emergency big man off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at power forward Sunday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Falls out of rotation Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Headed to bench Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Plays only 17 minutes in return to starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Starting Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...