Leuer will draw the start at power forward for Monday's game against the Kings, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

After missing five games with a bruised knee, Leuer returned to the floor Saturday and played 25 minutes, posting 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Coach Stan Van Gundy apparently feels good about the 27-year-old's performance, and has re-inserted him back into the starting five.