Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Doubtful for Friday
Caldwell-pope (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Caldwell-pope left Thursday's game against the Warriors in the first quarter after colliding with Zaza Pachulia on a screen. The X-ray came back negative, but it appears soreness is still an issue and he will likely be held out as a result. With Reggie Bullock (knee) also out, look for both Darrun Hilliard and Stanley Johnson to see a increase in playing time Friday if Caldwell-Pope is officially ruled out.
More News
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leaves in first quarter Thursday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drains six three-pointers versus Kings•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hits game-winning three-pointer Sunday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 23 points in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nets just six points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 25 points, drills four treys Friday•