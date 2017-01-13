Caldwell-pope (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Caldwell-pope left Thursday's game against the Warriors in the first quarter after colliding with Zaza Pachulia on a screen. The X-ray came back negative, but it appears soreness is still an issue and he will likely be held out as a result. With Reggie Bullock (knee) also out, look for both Darrun Hilliard and Stanley Johnson to see a increase in playing time Friday if Caldwell-Pope is officially ruled out.