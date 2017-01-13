Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Caldwell-Pope left Thursday's game against the Warriors in the first quarter after colliding with Zaza Pachulia on a screen and injuring his left shoulder. While X-rays on the shoulder came back negative, it appears soreness is still an issue, and Caldwell-Pope will likely need a game off as a a result. With Reggie Bullock (knee) also listed as out, it's expected that Stanley Johnson, who logged 38 minutes Thursday, will be the favorite to see the start at shooting guard Friday.

