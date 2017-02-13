Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Raptors.

Despite his awful performance from beyond the arc, KCP wasn't afraid to hoist up another three-pointer with 13 seconds left in the game, and that one not only went down, it proved to be the game-winner and capped a 16-point fourth quarter comeback by the Pistons. The 23-year-old has been his usual erratic self in February, scoring 59 total points in his two best games on the month, but just 37 in the other five contests. Sunday's heroics might give him the confidence boost he needs to be more consistent, but he's got a lot to prove before he'll be rosterable in most fantasy formats.