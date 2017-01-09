Caldwell-Pope poured in 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 48 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope's three-pointer with 9.4 seconds remaining in double overtime proved to be the difference maker in the contest, giving the Pistons their first two-game win streak since Dec. 2. Coach Stan Van Gundy leaned heavily on his starters in order to come away with the road victory, and Caldwell-Pope was one of several who delivered enhanced production accordingly. The 23-year-old is still far from consistent, but he's been productive on the whole of late, averaging 16.8 points (on 44.6% shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.2 steals in 39.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola