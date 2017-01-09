Caldwell-Pope poured in 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 48 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope's three-pointer with 9.4 seconds remaining in double overtime proved to be the difference maker in the contest, giving the Pistons their first two-game win streak since Dec. 2. Coach Stan Van Gundy leaned heavily on his starters in order to come away with the road victory, and Caldwell-Pope was one of several who delivered enhanced production accordingly. The 23-year-old is still far from consistent, but he's been productive on the whole of late, averaging 16.8 points (on 44.6% shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.2 steals in 39.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.