Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 20 points in loss
Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Magic
After sever poor outings, Caldwell-Pope was able to end the season on a high note. Caldwell-Pope is an inconsistent player, but he is still improving. The 24-year-old posted his best per-36 minutes numbers of his four-year career this season.
