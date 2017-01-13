Caldwell-Pope left in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Warriors with a left arm injury, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

It's likely an injury to Caldwell-Pope's fragile shoulder that he had injury problems with already this season, as he suffered the injury going off a screen from Warriors center Zaza Pachulia. Caldwell-Pope could not move the shoulder as he headed to the locker room, and it is more than likely his night is over. The Pistons should update the shooting guard's status once they know more, but look for Darrun Hilliard to take on majority of the minutes at Caldwell-Pope's position.