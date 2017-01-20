Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Pistons.com's Keith Langlois reports.

Caldwell-Pope was only able to go through one non-contact defensive drill Friday before leaving the court, and while the Pistons haven't made a ruling on his status for Saturday's game against the Wizards, it looks doubtful that he'll be able to suit up. He's already missed the past three games with the strained left shoulder, paving the way for Reggie Bullock to enter the starting five at shooting guard and Stanley Johnson to take on more time off the bench.