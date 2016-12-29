Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nets just six points Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope scored six points (3-7 FG) with seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in a 94-119 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Caldwell-Pope was coming off two productive games since the Pistons replaced Tobias Harris with Jon Leuer in the starting lineup, averaging 21.5 points, but was snakebitten with a poor performance against the Bucks. Consistency has been an issue for Caldwell-Pope all month. Over 13 games in December, he's recorded 20 or more points four times and 10 or fewer points five times.
