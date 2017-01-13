Caldwell-Pope has been diagnosed with a grade-2 left rotator cuff strain, and he has been ruled out for Friday's game against Utah and doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope was listed as doubtful Friday morning so his absence comes as no surprise. It looks as though his next best opportunity to return will be once the Pistons return home on Wednesday against the Hawks. In his absence, look for both Darrun Hilliard and Stanley Johnson to see extended minutes at shooting guard with one of them likely earning the start.