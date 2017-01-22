Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) practiced Sunday but his status for Monday's game against the Kings remains unclear, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Caldwell-Pope hasn't played in over a week, missing the Pistons' last four contests due to his strained left shoulder. His return to practice is an encouraging sign and his return is likely right around the corner, even if he's forced to sit out Monday. If he's forced to sit out once again or is limited on Monday, look for Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson to continue to see extra minutes.