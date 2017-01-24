Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) produced 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in a 109-104 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Aside from an off night from the field and from three-point range, Caldwell-Pope's return from a four-game absence due a strained left shoulder went largely without a hitch. He took back his spot in the starting five and saw a full workload, allowing him to turn in a well-rounded stat line, as his rebound, assist and steal totals were all above his season averages. Caldwell-Pope will now have a full four days to rest up before the Pistons are back on the schedule Saturday against the Heat.

