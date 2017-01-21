Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

As expected, Caldwell-Pope will remain out after being limited in practice Friday. It will mark the fourth straight absence for the shooting guard, who is battling a strained left shoulder. Expect Reggie Bullock to make another start at shooting guard, with Stanley Johnson in line for increased minutes off the bench.

