Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Saturday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
As expected, Caldwell-Pope will remain out after being limited in practice Friday. It will mark the fourth straight absence for the shooting guard, who is battling a strained left shoulder. Expect Reggie Bullock to make another start at shooting guard, with Stanley Johnson in line for increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out Friday, doubtful for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Doubtful Friday vs. Jazz•