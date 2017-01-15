Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will sit out a second consecutive game after also being sidelined Friday against the Jazz. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Hawks, but in his absence, look for Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock to get more minutes at shooting guard.