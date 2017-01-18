Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

As expected, Caldwell-Pope will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a Grade 2 rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder. The Pistons are off Thursday and Friday, so it's possible Caldwell-Pope could make his return to action Saturday against Washington.

