Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
As expected, Caldwell-Pope will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a Grade 2 rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder. The Pistons are off Thursday and Friday, so it's possible Caldwell-Pope could make his return to action Saturday against Washington.
