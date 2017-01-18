Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

As expected, Caldwell-Pope will miss his third straight game while nursing a Grade 2 rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder. The Pistons are off Thursday and Friday, but Caldwell-Pope would likely have to turn in a full practice on one or both of those days in order to receive clearance to play Saturday against the Wizards. Reggie Bullock will make a second consecutive start at shooting guard in Caldwell-Pope's place.