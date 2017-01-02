Caldwell-Pope contributed 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals across 40 minutes during the Pistons' 107-98 win against the Heat on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope had scored just 18 points on 18 field-goal attempts over the last two games, so this was a nice rebound performance from the fourth-year guard. It was also his seventh outing this season with at least five assists, and Caldwell-Pope is averaging a career-best 3.0 dimes per contest through 35 appearances.