Caldwell-Pope submitted 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 41 minutes in a 119-113 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Caldwell-Pope's point total led all Pistons starters, and his solid defense was instrumental in limiting opposing shooting guard Klay Thompson to a relatively modest 17-point outing. With coach Stan Van Gundy opting to move one of the team's higher-usage options in Tobias Harris to the bench Friday, Caldwell-Pope had a little more freedom offensively, allowing him to bounce back from two consecutive single-digit scoring games. He'll look to keep rolling Monday against the Cavaliers as the PIstons aim to end their five-game losing streak.