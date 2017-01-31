Caldwell-Pope supplied 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during a 113-109 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Caldwell-Pope had the second-highest scoring output of any Detroit player Monday, but continued to struggle with his shot. In the three games since his return from a four-game absence, he has shot just 26.8 percent on field goal attempts. We'll see if he can get the shooting turned around against the Pelicans on Wednesday.