Caldwell-Pope did not participate in practice Tuesday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope continues to nurse a Grade 2 left rotator cuff strain, which has already kept him out of each of Detroit's last two games. Considering he wasn't able to participate Tuesday, Caldwell-Pope almost certainly won't play Wednesday against the Hawks, which would again mean increased roles for Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson.

