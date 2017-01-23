Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Kings, Keith Langlois of Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope has been battling a strained over the past week, but it appears as though his absence will not extend past four games. Should Caldwell-Pope officially be ruled active, Reggie Bullock, who has started the last three games at shooting guard for the Pistons, will likely return to his role off the bench Monday.