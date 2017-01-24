Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Kings, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope was upgraded to probable earlier Monday, so this is merely a confirmation of what we already expected. He'll jump back into his starter's role at shooting guard, which pushes Reggie Bullock to the bench. Both Bullock and Stanley Johnson could see their minutes take a sizable hit with the return of Caldwell-Pope.