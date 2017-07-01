Pistons' Langston Galloway: Expected to sign with Pistons
Galloway has agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Galloway declined his $5.4 million player option for the 2017-18 season with the Kings, which has paid off in this deal with the Pistons. He started last season with the Pelicans before being traded to the Kings. The Pistons will be his fourth team in four seasons. The 25-year-old played 32.4 minutes per game his rookie season with the Knicks, but has seen his playing time decrease in each subsequent season. He averaged 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 triples across 19.7 minutes per game with the Kings. He will likely provide backcourt depth for the Pistons and see a similar workload.
