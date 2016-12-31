Pistons' Marcus Morris: Expected to play Sunday

Morris (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Heat, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Morris was unable to play Friday against the Hawks due to knee soreness, but the issue appears to be minor as he could play as soon as Sunday. His potential return may slightly limit the roles of Tobias Harris and Stanley Johnson.

