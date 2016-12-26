Pistons' Marcus Morris: Expected to start Monday

Morris is expected to start Monday against the Cavaliers, Keith Langlois of NBA.com reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy continues to search for answers in the Pistons, and he's likely to rotate Morris into the starting five against Cleveland. Morris is one of the more frequent starters coming off Detroit's second unit; he's a skilled defenseman averaging 31.8 minutes with 13.2 points and four rebounds during his 2016-17 campaign.