Pistons' Marcus Morris: Has balanced performance in win vs. Hawks

Morris supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during a 118-95 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Morris picked up his second double-double of the season and came up just three assists shy of a triple-double in an impressive all-around outing. The seven assists were a season high for the seventh-year forward. Over the last five games, Morris is returning solid but not great value, with averages of 15.6 points on 40.5 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers per game.