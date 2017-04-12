Pistons' Marcus Morris: Hits bench Wednesday

Morris will come off the bench Wednesday against the Magic, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

After being held out Sunday against the Grizzlies in a coach's decision, Morris was back the starting five Monday against the Wizards and provided 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes. Coach Stan Van Gundy will tinker with his lineup again in the season finale, inserting Stanley Johnson in for Morris, but it's not expected the veteran forward will drop out of the rotation entirely like he did Sunday. In any case, with the likelihood that his minutes will take a hit, Morris isn't worth considering in DFS contests.