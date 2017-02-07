Pistons' Marcus Morris: Leads all scorers in win over 76ers

Morris scored 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over the course of 39 minutes during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.

Though his team ended with a comfortable win, Morris still played a massive amount of minutes and led all scorers in the game, thanks to an efficient showing from the field. Morris has now scored 19 points in back-to-back outings since his 36-point eruption on Friday and is shooting 56.5 percent from the field during that stretch, with some useful rebounding performances under his belt as well.