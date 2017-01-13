Pistons' Marcus Morris: Leads Pistons in scoring Thursday

Morris tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Warriors.

Morris was one of the few Pistons to find some success on the offensive front in the blowout loss, posting his best scoring total since going for 28 on Dec. 11 against the Sixers. After a 10-game stretch following that contest during which he scored in single digits, Morris now has double-digit point totals in seven of the last eight, and has been at 20 points or higher in two of the last four. The sixth-year pro has been seeing plenty of playing time as well, logging between 31 and 46 minutes in five of the last six contests.