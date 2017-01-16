Pistons' Marcus Morris: Leads team in scoring versus Lakers

Morris scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 43 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 victory over the Lakers.

Morris played all but five minutes in Sunday's contest, leading the team in scoring and shot attempts while knocking down four three-point attempts in the process. His production remains patchy at times, but Morris has now led the team in scoring in two of the last three games and could be in the midst of another productive stretch as a scorer and rebounder.