Pistons' Marcus Morris: Moves to bench Friday

Morris will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Hawks, Pistons' radio broadcaster Mark Champion reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy continues to tinker with his lineup and it appears to be Morris' time for the short end of the stick, with Jon Leuer remaining as a starter and Tobias Harris returning to the starting lineup in place of Morris. Despite the demotion, it's still possible for Morris to reach his season average of almost 32 minutes per game while playing off the bench.