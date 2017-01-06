Pistons' Marcus Morris: Notches double-double in win

Morris put up 20 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Charlotte.

Morris has now scored 10-plus points in six of his last seven games, but is shooting just 32.9 percent over that stretch. His rebounding outburst Thursday was a surprise, as Morris has not recorded double-digit rebounds since December 7th. Detroit has used him mostly for his ability to space the floor and face-up against slower match-ups, and he's lost a ton of rebounding opportunities as a result.