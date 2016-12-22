Pistons' Marcus Morris: Records 12 points in loss
Morris put up 12 points (1-11 FG, 0-7 3 Pt, 10-14 FT), five rebounds and two turnovers across 39 minutes in an 86-98 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
It was a bizarre shooting statline for Morris in a bizarre stretch of games for Detroit. In the last four games the Pistons have amassed four double-digit losses, and Morris has shot 20 percent from the field including just 1-of-17 from three in that span. Things won't get any easier when the Pistons face Detroit on Friday.
