Pistons' Marcus Morris: Scores game-high 25 in Saturday's win

Morris scored 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Wizards.

He got the better of his twin brother Markieff in this one, leading all scorers on the night and tipping home the winning basket at the buzzer on a Tobias Harris miss. Morris has also now recorded consecutive double-doubles and three on the season, all of which have come in the last eight games.