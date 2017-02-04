Pistons' Marcus Morris: Scores game-high 36 points Friday

Morris scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 116-108 win over the Timberwolves.

The scoring output marks his most in a game this season. Morris led the Pistons to a win in this one, as he was responsible for five out of the team's nine made three-pointers. He will look to stay hot offensively Saturday against the Pacers in the second game of a back-to-back.