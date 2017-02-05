Pistons' Marcus Morris: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's loss

Morris scored 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-84 loss to the Pacers.

Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond were both kept in check by Indiana's defense, leaving Morris without much help despite another solid performance. The 27-year-old is matching last season's career-high scoring pace of 14.1 points per game, but after putting up 15.2 per game in January, he's found another gear to kick off February, averaging 20.7 per game and shooting 51.3 percent from the floor through three games.