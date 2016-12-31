Pistons' Marcus Morris: Sits out Friday with knee soreness

Morris will not be available for Friday's game against the Hawks while dealing with a sore left knee, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

It first seemed Friday that Tobias Harris was simply getting the start over Morris while coach Stan Van Gundy continues to tinker with his lineup, but this current bit of news released shortly before tipoff clears things up with Morris not even playing at all Friday. The severity of his injury is unclear, but his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Heat.