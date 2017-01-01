Pistons' Marcus Morris: Starts at small forward Sunday

Morris (knee) will start at small forward Sunday against the Heat, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Morris only needed to miss one game before feeling fit enough to return from soreness in his left knee. His reinsertion back into the starting lineup moves Tobias Harris back to the bench, as Jon Leuer continues to start at power forward.

