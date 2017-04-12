Pistons' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday vs. Magic
Morris isn't expected to play in Wednesday against the Magic, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons announced earlier in the day that Stanley Johnson would draw the start at small forward, and it appears that Johnson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tobias Harris and Reggie Bullock will comprise coach Stan Van Gundy's wing rotation in the season finale. Morris' role declined over the final month of the season along with his productivity, but he still only saw marginal declines in his numbers from 2015-16 on the whole. He'll wrap up the campaign with averages of 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers across 32.5 minutes per game over 79 appearances.
