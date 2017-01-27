Gbinije was assigned Friday to the Grand Rapids Drive of the D-League, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Gbinije has been out for an extended time with a forearm injury, but it looks like he could potentially get some rehab work by playing in two games Saturday and Monday with Grand Rapids. Expect Gbinije to return to the team following Monday's contest, but he likely will remain buried on the Pistons' bench.