Gbinije was assigned to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Gbinije will be away from the Pistons for both halves of the Friday/Saturday back-to-back set, as he'll instead play two games over the weekend for Grand Rapids, where he'll be able to pick up extended minutes. He could be a candidate to get recalled early next week, but even if that's the case, Gbinije would likely remain inactive for any of the Pistons' games.