Gbinije was assigned to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Gbinije will be away from the Pistons for both halves of the Friday/Saturday back-to-back set, as he'll instead play two games over the weekend for Grand Rapids, where he'll be able to pick up extended minutes. He could be a candidate to get recalled early next week, but even if that's the case, Gbinije would likely remain inactive for any of the Pistons' games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola