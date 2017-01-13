Gbinije (forearm) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz.

The Pistons have offered no indication that Gbinije, who has been bothered by the bruised left forearm for more than a week, has returned to full practice, so it seems likely that he'll be in store for additional absences. The rookie's last appearance came back on Dec. 26, and he didn't play in any of the Pistons' three games prior to the injury first surfacing.