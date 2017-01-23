Gbinije (forearm) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Kings, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Updates on Gbinije have been scarce since he was diagnosed with a bruised left forearm Jan. 3, but it seems as though he's still hurting and will need further time to recover. After Monday's game, the Pistons are off the schedule until Saturday against the Heat, but even if Gbinije is healthy by then, he'll still likely occupy one of the team's two inactive spots for that contest.